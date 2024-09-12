Nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine will expire if Congress doesn’t act by the end of the month
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say nearly $6 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine will expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts to extend the Pentagon’s authority to send weapons from its stockpile to Kyiv. U.S. officials say the Biden administration has asked Congress to include the funding authority in any continuing resolution lawmakers may manage to pass before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 in order to fund the federal government and prevent a shutdown. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the funding talks.