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Horizon City PD says there is no threat to the public from large-scale operations

Horizon City Police Department
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Published 1:22 PM

HORIZON, TEXAS (KVIA)-- The Horizon City Police Department has announced that the department, along Socorro Police Department, Anthony Police Department, Socorro ISD PD, FBI El Paso Office, and DEA El Paso Office, will be conducting large-scale operations.

Horizon City PD says these operations will be in the areas of Darrington Rd & Rudi Kuefner Dr, the 100 block of Kenazo Dr, and Darrington Rd & Eastlake Blvd.

Officials say that residents can expect a significant law enforcement presence in these areas. Officials also say that these are controlled operations, and there is no threat to the public as a result of these operations.

Officials did not say what time these operations will start or end.

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Armando Ramirez

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