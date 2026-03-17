Skip to Content
News

MIJ Law Firm announces $1 million bracket challenge

Mendez Isaac Joudi
By
New
Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The MIJ Law Firm has brought back their MIJ Bracket Challenge which will allow one lucky winner to take home $1 million dollars.

The Men’s NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament starts with a bracket of 64 teams. Before the games begin, predict the winner for each one of the 63 games that lead to the National Championship.

As the tournament progresses, you’ll get points for every winner you picked correctly and those points increase every round.

According to the law firm, there is no fee to enter the bracket challenge.

The law firm say there will be other prizes available for participants including $25,000 for a participant who gets 60 of 63 games correct, first place - $1,500, 2nd place - 2 premium club level tickets to see BTS on May 3rd and 3rd place - a 75" Samsung TV, PLUS signed copies of legendary Tim Hardaway's new book.

For more details about the Bracket Challenge click the link here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.