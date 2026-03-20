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Incident snarls traffic on I-10 near Loop 375 in East El Paso

TXDOT
By
Updated
today at 3:54 PM
Published 3:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are asking drivers to avoid I-10 in the Loop 375 area of the eastside because of a traffic incident.

All lanes of the freeway are closed in both directions

Police said the call came in at 2:47 p.m.

Traffic is shut down on the Zaragoza exit to Loop 375.

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Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 Assistant News Director

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