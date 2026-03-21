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Police investigating death at West El Paso spa and salon

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Published 11:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman at a spa on the city’s West Side.

Officers were called to Foliage Hair Salon and Day Spa on Friday, March 20. Authorities say the death is being investigated as a drowning.

According to a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department, the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

ABC-7 reached out to the spa for comment we have not heard back.

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Lauren Bly

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