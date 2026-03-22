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Pickleball tournament draws in bigger crowd than last year, despite heat

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Published 8:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The second annual pickleball tournament drew a bigger crowd this year, with organizers saying they may have found the perfect time to play.

“I think we found a pretty good, uh, a pretty good time of the year, after the cold and before the winds,” said Bernie Olivas, the executive director of the Sun Bowl Association. “We’ve been lucky both years that the winds didn’t hit us, because it’s very hard to play pickleball with wind and a wiffle ball.”

On Sunaday, Nusenda Credit Union teamed up with the Sun Bowl Association to host the event.

Organizers say more than 200 people participated, double the attendance from last year.

Some teams also had a chance to win up to four thousand dollars in prize money.

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Lauren Bly

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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