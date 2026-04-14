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Gadsden ISD narrows down superintendent finalists to four candidates

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KVIA
The Gadsden ISD logo is displayed.
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Published 5:48 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Gadsden Independent School District Board of Education on Tuesday announced four finalists in its search for a new superintendent.

During a meeting Monday, the board selected the following candidates to continue in the selection process: Nubia Tarazona, Maria Hernandez, Mychl Buckley and Veronica Candelaria.

The district said finalist interviews will take place April 25.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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