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Inspiring Children’s Book ‘The Special Player’ Champions Dreams and Self-Belief

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Published 10:40 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-"The Special Player: Every Athlete Has a Story and a Dream" is an inspiring children's book by Marquis Sumpter, illustrated by Zeeshan Haider. The book follows a young athlete, Jerrel, who loves sports but occasionally struggles with self-doubt. The book is now available from major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-special-player-marquis-sumpter/1150130393

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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