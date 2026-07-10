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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – The Borderland Data Boom

A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
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A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
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Published 5:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The boom in data center construction is ramping up in the Borderland. 

In particular, the work on Project Jupiter, one of the biggest planned data centers in the world, is transforming the landscape near the border in Santa Teresa.

The giant construction site now has more than 2,000 people working on it daily, not even at the peak of construction expected at around 4,000.

But as the build-up continues, questions and concerns from the community are also ramping-up.

So why is Oracle, the technology company behind Project Jupiter, building their facility here, and how do they plan to deal with the issues behind those concerns?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as we hear from Oracle on the company's purpose and plan to be a "good neighbor" in the Borderland.

Tune in at 10:35 PM, right after ABC-7 at 10.

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Andrew J. Polk

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