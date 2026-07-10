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Man falls off border wall in Sunland Park

KVIA, File
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New
Published 10:17 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- Friday, the Sunland Park Fire Department said a man fell off the border wall.

It happened Friday morning around 3:15 a.m. at 1000 Camino Real Dr. by a landfill near the wall, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said a man in his 40s fell 20 feet off the wall and injured himself. They transported him to the hospital.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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