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Crimes Against Persons Unit needs the public’s assistance

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Updated
today at 8:09 PM
Published 8:07 PM

The Crimes Against Persons Unit needs the public's assistance in locating a 13-year-old Jacob Garcia. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the missing child to contact police.

Garcia is being described as having shaggy hair, brown eyes, 5'2 - 5'4, 98 pounds with a thin build.

Garcia has a scar across his abdomen area along with a scar on the left side of his neck and is hard of hearing.

Garcia was last seen July 9th 2026 at 1:00 A.M.

If you have any information you can contact Crimes Against Persons at 915-212-0269.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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