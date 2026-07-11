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IRGC says Strait of Hormuz closed, ship struck by missile

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Published 5:42 PM

ByDavid BrennanNadine El-BawabKevin Shalvey, and Jon Haworth

Last Updated: July 11, 2026, 5:10 PM MDT

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' navy has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and claimed a commercial vessel transiting the waterway was hit and "halted" by a "warning shot" it fired, according to Iranian media.

The statement also said that any U.S. or allied response would be met by "severe" retaliation.

PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam
FILE PHOTO: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 9, 2026.Stringer/Reuters

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that was read on state run TV Saturday several ships reportedly used unapproved routes and ignored warnings from the IRGC navy.

-ABC News' Shannon Kingston

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