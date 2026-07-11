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Officials look for driver after person hit, run over by car in Las Cruces

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces & Doña Ana County
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Published 12:52 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person they say ran hit and ran over a pedestrian in a parking lot the morning of June 8, 2026.

Officials say that around 6:00 a.m., the victim was struck and run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of Fresenius Kidney Care.

The driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.

Investigators are seeking information regarding a 2-door Jeep Wrangler believed to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect or locate the vehicle is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. If your information leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

To submit an anonymous tip:

-Download the P3 Tips app
-Visit NMCrimeStoppers.org
-Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Article Topic Follows: News
crime stoppers
dona ana
las cruces
person hit by car

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Armando Ramirez

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