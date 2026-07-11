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Village of Ruidoso hosts Ironman 70.3 race

Ironman & Renegade Productions
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Published 1:30 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso hosts IRONMAN® 70.3 Ruidoso where hundreds of athletes from across the nation and the world registered to compete.

IRONMAN® 70.3 Ruidoso has already concluded for Saturday, July 11 but is also scheduled for Sunday, July 12.

Athletes will take on a challenging high-elevation course featuring a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13.1-mile run through mountain landscapes and village streets beneath Sierra Blanca.

Ironman officials said when looking for locations to host a new Ironman 70.3 event, they discovered Ruidoso would be a great experience for athletes.

Judy Stowers, Regional Director for IRONMAN, said “Ruidoso’s welcoming community and stunning scenery make for the perfect place to bring our popular IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon and 5150 and Sprint triathlons to create a festival weekend. We believe the addition of multiple distances will bring further racing opportunities to a wide variety of athletes and attract athletes and families and friends from far and wide to this beautiful community. We are thrilled to work with our new partners in the Village of Ruidoso and know athletes will enjoy Ruidoso’s charm.”

The Mayor of Ruidoso, Lynn Crawford, said that hosting this event is a great way to showcase Ruidoso to the world and help provide economic benefits for years.

Mayor Crawford also said, “This prestigious event represents a perfect match for our beautiful mountain community and outdoor recreation culture. We look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators from around the world to experience our natural beauty, hospitality, and the challenge of competing at elevation."

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Armando Ramirez

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