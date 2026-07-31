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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Superintendents on the start of a new school year and beyond

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Published 6:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The start of the next school year is coming up quickly - or already underway for some in the Borderland.

School districts of all sizes in El Paso county are gearing up and adjusting to the needs of the return to instruction.

But there have been a lot of changes and challenges getting to this point. From finances to enrollment and new state laws to issues with funding formulas, school districts here and across the state are facing more headwinds for the future as well.

So what are local school administrators doing in response, and what is needed to ensure the future of public education in Texas?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as we hear from the superintendents of the El Paso, Ysleta, Canutillo and San Elizario independent school districts on those questions and more.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 PM, right after ABC-7 at 10.

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Andrew J. Polk

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