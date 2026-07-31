Skip to Content
News

El Paso International Airport temporarily evacuated after fire alarm triggered by wind gusts

By
New
Published 9:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso International Airport was temporarily evacuated Friday evening after strong wind gusts triggered a fire alarm and allowed dust to enter the terminal, city officials said.

Videos shared on social media showed dozens of people leaving the terminal area during the evacuation. The footage also appeared to show smoke or dust inside parts of the building while fire alarms sounded.

Laura Cruz-Acosta, the city’s strategic communications director, said the evacuation was carried out as a precaution.

“The airport terminal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution after strong wind gusts blew open a terminal door, triggering the fire alarm and allowing dust to enter the building,” Cruz-Acosta said in a statement. “Airport personnel assessed the situation, confirmed there was no threat to public safety and normal operations have resumed.”

The airport experienced numerous delays following the incident. Flights operated by Southwest, Frontier, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines were delayed, and one Alaska Airlines flight was diverted.

Southwest confirmed that its delays were related to weather conditions.

Airport operations have since resumed, though some delays may continue as airlines work to restore normal schedules.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.