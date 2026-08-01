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1 dead after crash on I-10 East

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Published 3:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – One person is dead and one other taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-10 East, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police say the crash happened at 1:42 a.m. on I-10 East near Reynolds.

Traffic is being diverted at Copia.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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