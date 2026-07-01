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La Tuna prison in Anthony, Texas, to close

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Published 3:04 PM

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said it will close several facilities, including the La Tuna Prison in Anthony, Texas. The BOP said the closures will address "decades of deferred maintenance and extreme staffing challenges."

The BOP said La Tuna Federal Correctional Institution, Federal Satellite Low and Satellite Camp will see a reduction-in-force.

It also said "minimal staff will be affected" at La Tuna FSL since it's already non-operational.

The BOP said it's confronting a deferred maintenance backlog exceeding $4 billion. In a news release, it said the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will provide funding, but it won't be enough to fully resolve the operational and infrastructure challenges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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