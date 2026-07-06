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US 54 South at Hondo Pass reopens after crash

TxDOT via X
By
today at 11:00 AM
Published 10:43 AM

UPDATE (11 a.m.) -- TxDOT reported all lanes reopened at 10:51 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All southbound lanes on U.S. 54 at Hondo Pass closed after a crash Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

At 10:08 a.m., TxDOT said drivers should use Exit 27 (Hondo Pass Drive) to avoid the closure. They also said there's no clearing time set.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

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Gabrielle Lopez

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