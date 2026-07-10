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On the Border

8 firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition seized at Texas border

CBP
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New
Published 5:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it arrested a man who allegedly tried to enter Mexico with eight firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition. It happened Thursday at the Presidio, Texas, Port of Entry.

CBP said officers found six rifles, two handguns, 180 magazines, 500 rounds of ammunition and firearm components -- including machine gun barrels -- in an SUV headed for Mexico.

Officers searched the vehicle after inspection technology found anomalies in the SUV. They were in hidden compartments, CBP said.

(Courtesy: CBP)

The driver, a man and permanent U.S. resident and Mexican citizen, went into custody. CBP said he faces charges for smuggling goods and trafficking firearms.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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