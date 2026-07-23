Mexican General Consulate in El Paso to offer free legal aid, immigration guidance next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso will offer free legal guidance and resources to the community during Legal Assistance Week 2026, from July 27–31, 2026.

The initiative aims to help community members understand their rights and access available assistance.

This year's campaign focuses on providing accessible information to women, children, juveniles and members of the LGBTQ+ community by promoting their rights and working to prevent violence and discrimination.

The week-long event, formally known as "Semana de Asesorías Legales Externas" (SALE), is being held under the theme “Inclusion is Protection.” It seeks to increase public awareness about the free legal assistance available through the program, following a similar initiative held in April.

A Legal Information Call Bank is scheduled for Monday, July 27, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Immigration specialists will also be available to answer questions about individual rights, consular protection and available legal resources. Community members can call (915) 613-2173 for free and confidential guidance.

Free walk-in legal assistance will be available Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Consulate.

Attorneys and partner organizations participating in the Legal Assistance Program for Mexican Nationals (PALE) will provide one-on-one guidance at no cost.

Throughout the week, the Consulate will also share informational videos on its social media platforms. These videos will offer practical resources to help the community learn about their rights and available support services in the region.

"Through initiatives like SALE, the Government of Mexico, via the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso, reaffirms its commitment to expanding access to legal guidance and promoting the well-being, inclusion and protection of the rights of Mexican nationals living in the United States," a news release said.

ABC-7 spoke with the Consul General of Mexico in El Paso, Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, to learn more about the ninth edition of the SALE week and how community members can access the legal resources available to them next week.

Watch the full story in our evening newscasts.