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Crime

Alleged assault at El Paso Starbucks leads to arrest

EPCSO
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Published 4:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 53-year-old woman on two outstanding assault warrants for an alleged physical altercation that happened at a Starbucks on Airway Boulevard.

EPCSO said Naomi Hernandez was wanted by the El Paso Police Department for the warrants stemming from the altercation that happened July 20.

At 12:15 a.m. Thursday, deputies went near the intersection of Eastlake Boulevard and State Street near the Eastlake Marketplace Center after learning about her location.

Deputies contacted her, confirmed her warrants and took her into custody.

Hernandez transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility, where she was booked on two warrants for assault causing bodily injury. Her bond totaled $10,000.

The reported incident at the Starbucks was posted on FitFam El Paso's Instagram page. Deputies released a video posted by FitFam and bodycam footage of Hernandez' arrest.

You can watch the videos below.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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