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ABC-7 First Alert: Record-heat potential Friday with increased storm chances!

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Updated
today at 9:27 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert once more because of the dangerously hot temperatures expected to round out your workweek.

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Alert for the El Paso, Las Cruces area, Sierra Blanca area:

We woke to temps this morning in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temps will climb potentially to the hottest we've seen so far this week but El Paso could also either tie or surpass the hottest temp we've seen this year with El Paso expected to reach a high of 107. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 106.

Tonight rain chances will increase to 30%.

This weekend temps will trend a little cooler in the upper 90s to low 100s bringing some minor relief as rain chances climb!

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Sarah Coria

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