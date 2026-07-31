El Paso police officer injured, driver hospitalized after traffic stop crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, the El Paso Police Department said one of its officers is injured and one person is in the hospital after a crash on the I-10 at Mile Marker 34.

EPPD posted a video on Instagram showing an officer conducting a traffic stop. While the officer stood on the highway's shoulder to check a driver's ID, a second vehicle failed to control its speed, narrowly missed the officer and crashed into the stopped vehicle.

The crash pushed the stopped vehicle 500 feet down the shoulder, EPPD said.

The driver of the stopped vehicle went to the hospital, and his injuries aren't life threatening, according to the post.

Police said the at-fault driver, who wasn't named, was cited for failing to control their speed and causing a crash.

"This incident is a stark reminder that traffic stops are among the most dangerous parts of an officer's job. In a matter of seconds, a routine stop nearly turned tragic," EPPD said in the post.

During the traffic stop, emergency lights flashed. Police reminded the public to move over or slow down when emergency lights flash on the road, as Texas law requires.

See the full video below.