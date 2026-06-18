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2 EPISD students spell their way to National Spanish Spelling Bee

EPISD
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Published 3:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two El Paso Independent School District students will attend the National Spanish Spelling Bee this year, the district said. They will compete against the top Spanish spellers from across the country.

Emiliano Ferrán Martínez Caloca from Wiggs Middle School and Shaheli De Silva from the Young Women's Academy secured their spots at the national competition after placing among the top 10 finishers at the 2026 Texas State Spanish Spelling Bee, EPISD said.

The Spanish spelling bee challenges students' vocabulary, spelling and language proficiency.

Martínez Caloca finished sixth in the state competition and De Silva placed ninth, the district said. In total, 47 spellers competed in the state competition.

"We are incredibly proud of Emiliano and Shaheli for this outstanding accomplishment," said Chief Academic Officer Al Garcia. "Their hard work, perseverance, and passion for learning have earned them the opportunity to compete on a national stage.”

The district said this won't be the students' first spelling bee milestone. The two actually tied for first place at EPISD's Spanish Spelling Bee for the third year in a row,

De Silva also spelled her way to the top as the Regional English Spelling Bee Champion, EPISD said.

The National Spanish Spelling Bee takes place in Albuquerque July 10-11.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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