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ABC-7 First Alert: Hot temperatures return Borderland, heat advisories possible next week

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Published 3:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — ABC-7 First Alert Weather is tracking a significant warming trend across the Borderland as temperatures climb back above 100 degrees for many locations next week.

According to the National Weather Service, dry weather is expected through the weekend and into early next week, with little to no chance of rain across the area.

The hottest days are expected Monday through Thursday. El Paso, Las Cruces, and much of the lowlands could see afternoon temperatures ranging from 102 to 107 degrees, prompting the potential for Heat Advisories.

While most of the region will remain dry, isolated mountain thunderstorms could return by the middle of the week, mainly over higher terrain in southern New Mexico.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets in vehicles.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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