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ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Saturday strong to severe thunderstorm chances increase

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today at 4:49 AM
Published 4:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland remains under an ABC-7 First Alert as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

Nearly every community has the potential to see a storm, with the primary threats including damaging wind gusts over 58 mph, large hail, heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding.  The greatest flooding concern will be across the Sacramento Mountains and Otero Mesa, although isolated flooding is possible elsewhere across the Borderland.

While temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend, daily thunderstorm chances will continue, especially across the mountains and western portions of the region. Storms may linger into the overnight hours before gradually moving south into Mexico.

By early next week, hotter weather returns as high pressure strengthens over the Desert Southwest. Triple-digit temperatures are expected to be back across much of the lowlands beginning Monday, while isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible each day, primarily over the mountains and western Borderland.

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