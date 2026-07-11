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Flash Flood Warning for Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs until 7:15 PM

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Updated
today at 5:41 PM
Published 4:32 PM

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Ruidoso until 7:15 PM.

At 501 PM, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the McBride Burn Scar area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact the Gavilan Canyon and Rio Ruidoso drainages.

Impacts will include but are not limited to all nearby reservoirs, bridges, culverts and roadways. Impacts to areas along the Rio Ruidoso may extend downstream of Ruidoso Downs. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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