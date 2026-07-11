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One person seriously injured after being struck by a car in Central El Paso

By ,
Updated
today at 10:50 AM
Published 1:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department says that one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash near the intersection of Dyer and Pierce in Central El Paso.

Officials say that the Special Traffic Investigations Unit were called around 10:42 p.m. Friday night to investigate a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian.

One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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KVIA ABC-7

Armando Ramirez

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