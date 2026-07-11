Talarico’s ‘Frontera Tour’ begins in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - To continue his campaign for November's U.S. Senate election, Texas Democratic Nominee James Talarico is beginning his 'Frontera Tour' with a town hall at the Plaza Theatre Saturday night.

Day 1 of his 'Frontera Tour' kicks-off a 750 mile bus tour along the Texas-Mexico border to 'listen and learn' to border communities Talarico's campaign says have been ignored by both parties.

According to Talarico's Campaign, this tour will interact with border communities while also explaining policy stances and emphasizing the campaign's focus on affordability and jobs for Texans and show the uniqueness of Texas's border communities.

Communities which Talarico says have been ignored for too long.

"For too long, politicians have taken them for granted. From El Paso to the Rio Grande Valley, Texans are drowning under the high cost of everything while the establishment in both political parties doesn’t seem to notice.” Talarico says.

Talarico has also made a point of him coming to an area of the state Ken Paxton has not come to because according to Talarico 'there aren't enough billionaire mega-donors.'

For Texans, Talrico wants to make one thing clear through this 'Frontera Tour' and that's his message to voters to keep in mind for November.

"Here’s my message to border communities, if you feel like you’ve been conned, if you feel like you’ve been let down by both political parties, if you feel like politicians aren’t doing anything to lower your costs you’ve got a place in this campaign.” Talarico says.

The Town Hall is Scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.