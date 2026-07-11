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US strikes Iran after cargo ship attacked, CENTCOM says

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
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Published 6:35 PM

ABC NEWS-- The U.S. military launched another set of strikes in Iran Saturday night, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The U.S. strikes came after Iranian forces "blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

"A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage," CENTCOM said.

"Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed," it added.

Iran says the ship was moving through the strait in an "unapproved route" and was hit by a "warning shot."

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