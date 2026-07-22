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El Paso Police ask for assistance finding missing person

EPPD
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Published 2:24 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is asking the community to help find a missing person.

66-year-old John Rumbaugh left his residence on the 200 block of Bartlett Drive at 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

He is approximately 5’10” with grey hair and a beard. Police believe he is still on foot.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sneakers and possibly wearing a Dallas Cowboys cap.

Police say Rumbaugh walks with a limp on his right side and has two mole marks on the left side of his face.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at (915) 832-4400.

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Joseph Montero

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