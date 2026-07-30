Skip to Content
Top Stories

How Tornillo ISD is pushing for student success this school year

Students inside a classroom at Tornillo Elementary School.
KVIA
Students inside a classroom at Tornillo Elementary School.
By
Updated
today at 5:27 AM
Published 4:47 AM

The Tornillo Independent School District is almost wrapped up with its first week of the 2026-27 school year.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins TISD at Tornillo High School on Thursday morning to discuss their strategies to push students toward success for the 2026-27 school year.

Teacher Myrna Lopez will focus on their AI Pre-K-12 framework and how AI will be implemented in their teaching.

Tornillo High School Principal Alejandro Olvera will speak about the new Virtual Hybrid Program Accelerated which would allow flexibility for students to do some of their classes virtually, remotely and in-person.

Dania Sotelo, their K-6 admin, will focus on attendance and student growth success and how elementary will add a new layer of student wellness by providing seating and dining for breakfast to improve health start to school with a hot meal. 

Tornillo ISD is highlighting high school student Manny Fierro who is entering early college and in involved in almost every department.

Tornillo High School says they've earned 100% graduation rate last year. 

Watch Good Morning El Paso's back-to-school coverage weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., for the full live segments.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.