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Doña Ana County commissioners appoint 3 acting county managers

Doña Ana County
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Published 5:21 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners appointed appointed three people to serve as a joint acting county manager as the county's leadership transitions.

The decision comes after commissioners unanimously voted to end Scott Andrews' employment contract June 21.

Friday, the county announced Deb Weir, Lucio Luttrell and Stephen Lopez will serve together.

As acting county managers, the three will provide leadership and support for county departments and employees while the board decides what's next for permanent leadership.

"We are honored by the Board's confidence in us and are committed to working together as a team to provide steady leadership, support our employees and ensure the County continues to operate effectively and efficiently," the acting county managers said in a joint statement.

County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez said Scott Andrews approached the board about leaving his position as county manager, but his contract didn't include a provision for an early departure. Terminating the contract without case was the only legal way to end the agreement.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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