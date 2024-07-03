Mexico evacuates sea turtle eggs from beaches as Hurricane Beryl heads to the Yucatan peninsula

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Stung by past failures to prepare for hurricanes, the Mexican government is evacuating even sea turtle eggs from beaches ahead of Hurricane Beryl. Beryl remains far offshore in the Caribbean near Jamaica, but is expected to hit somewhere south of Cancun by early Friday. Given that Mexico did so little to warn or evacuate residents of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco during Hurricane Otis in October, this time around officials are being extra cautious, digging up recently-laid sea turtle eggs for fear they could be washed away by the storm surge. Government employees kept the sand-covered eggs in coolers while transferring them to safer spots Wednesday.

