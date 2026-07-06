‘I didn’t think it was a foul’: Trump says he asked FIFA president for review of controversial red card



CNN

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he personally asked FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision to give a red card and one-game ban to Team USA star striker Folarin Balogun — a remarkable intervention that sparked a torrent of controversy at the World Cup.

FIFA on Sunday announced that Balogun would be eligible to play in the Round of 16 against Belgium Monday night, igniting questions around the integrity of the tournament.

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, ‘You have to do this,’” Trump said from the Oval Office, adding that he “didn’t think it was a foul.” He referred to the incident as “two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other.”

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Trump said of the US player.

The comments represent the first detailed account from Trump on his conversation with Infantino, with whom he has a close relationship.

“I didn’t tell him what to do, I can’t tell him what to do,” Trump said, adding that an independent committee “made the right decision.”

Trump also called the referee’s integrity into question, saying the referee was a “little bit suspect” as he encouraged reporters to “check his past.”

The president’s comments are likely to inflame the controversy surrounding the red card, which sparked debate over whether it was warranted from the moment it was shown.

When the play happened during Wednesday night’s game, the referee in the match did not rule it a foul, instead appearing to decide that it was a fair coming together of players who were chasing after the ball.

It took the intervention of the video assistant referee to call attention to whether Balogun had committed a foul. The referee was shown slow motion replays of the incident, something that is out of protocol with video review in World Cup matches, and those replays showed Balogun’s spikes catching the ankle of the Bosnian player.

It was then decided it was a red card for “serious foul play,” sending Balogun off the pitch and raising questions about whether proper process had been followed or if the decision was too harsh.

Describing the call as “horrible” and “unfair,” Trump said that if Balogun hadn’t been able to play, it would have been a “big stain” on the tournament.

A US official told CNN earlier Monday that Trump was simply seeking to “better understand the reason why a red card was given and why there was a suspension.” And while the president told reporters in the Oval Office “I understand sports really well,” he also suggested he was unaware that a red card meant the player would be unable to compete in the next match.

“I didn’t know what that meant – I didn’t think it meant much. And then I started hearing that that means you can’t play in the next game,” he said.

The US official also told CNN that the US government provided FIFA with “additional evidence” for the appeal process, though they declined to specify the substance of that evidence.

“I had nothing to do with the decision,” Trump said Monday.

For its part, the Royal Belgium Football Association said Monday morning it has filed an appeal of FIFA’s decision to allow Balogun to play in Monday night’s match.

“To be clear, as of this moment, the RBFA has still not received any decision or any explanation from FIFA regarding this matter. It therefore has no alternative but to challenge the player’s eligibility for the upcoming match,” the RBFA said in a statement.

Trump is expected to be aboard Air Force One en route to Turkey for the NATO Summit as Team USA faces Belgium – also a NATO member – on Monday evening.

This developing story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Catherine Nicholls and Kyle Feldscher contributed to this report.