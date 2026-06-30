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Community Champions: New Mexico’s Flo Valdez inducted into NFHS

NFHS Network
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Published 11:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Flo Valdez, a volleyball coach from New Mexico, was inducted into the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Valdez has over 1,000 victories in her volleyball coaching career and has guided her teams to three New Mexico State Championships. She has also achieved remarkable success in track and field, winning 10 District Championships and a State Championship in 1989.

Valdez is one of 12 individuals selected for induction into the 2026 Class of the National High School Hall of Fame.

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Bea Martinez

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