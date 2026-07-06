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El Paso USA fans anticipate Balogun’s return set for Round of 16 match against Belgium

Blender:File:C:UsersleoDesktop__Daily Uploads7_6_26FIFA Usa Vs BelGium USA Vs Belgium.blend
MGN, FIFA
Blender:File:C:UsersleoDesktop__Daily Uploads7_6_26FIFA Usa Vs BelGium USA Vs Belgium.blend
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Published 3:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For nearly a month, the FIFA World Cup brought fans across the Borderland together as the U.S. Men's National Team continues to surprise in it's now lengthy run in the tournament.

Monday, Team USA returns to the pitch to take on Belgium in the Round of 16 in Seattle, and fans repping their red, white and blue seem to be as enthusiastic and hopeful as ever.

This comes in light after a stunning decision by FIFA Sunday morning -- suspending a red card penalty on USA forward Folarin Balogun and allowing him to play in Monday's match.

Balogun, who scored three goals in USA's first four World Cup matches, brings a much-needed boost to the the team while sparking much discussion and controversy on the timing of FIFA's decision.

Tune into ABC-7's coverage of fans from around the Borderland reacting to the USMNT's attempt to reach the Quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Belgium
fifa
Folarin Balogun
team usa
world cup

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Max Zepeda

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