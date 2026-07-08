Cristo Fernández to make debut with El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - Cristo Fernández will finally make his long-awaited debut with the El Paso Locomotive FC.

Fernández signed with the club in May, but has been unable to take the field because his visa had not been approved.

Now that it has, Fernández will take the pitch for the first time with the Locos this Saturday when the club hosts New Mexico United.

Fernández is well known for playing Dani Rojas on the hit television series 'Ted Lasso.'

Before he became an actor, Fernández was on his way to becoming a professional soccer player in Mexico.

However, he put his soccer dreams on hold after he suffered a severe knee injury.

For the first time Fernández will be included on the roster for Saturday's match, and if he takes the pitch in the match it will be his professional debut.

Fans can watch Saturday's match on KVIA.com, the KVIA news app, and also by downloading the CTV app.

The match will also be televised on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW right after CW sports.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.