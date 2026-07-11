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Local El Paso female boxer champion seeks another world title

KVIA
By
Published 12:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UBO Intercontinental Flyweight Champion and El Paso native, Nayeli Rodriguez, spoke with ABC-7's photojournalist Miguel Favela about how she got into boxing and what is next for her.

Rodriguez is set to take to the ring during Ring Wars 23 on Saturday, July 18 at County Coliseum. Doors for the event open at 7 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boxing
el paso
Nayeli Rodriguez

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Miguel Favela

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