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People of ABC-7 - Weather

Mikey Tongko, weather forecaster / reporter

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:46 PM

Mikey Tongko is originally from Arkansas, lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and is extremely excited to join the ABC-7 team doing his dream job with his dream network! 

He is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Through his work in broadcasting, Mikey combines his passion for storytelling with a commitment to serving the Southern New Mexico community.

Mikey's love for performance and athletics began at a young age. An International Figure Skating Gold Medalist and former competitive rhythmic gymnast, he has spent decades competing, coaching, and choreographing athletes and performers. His experience has taken him from the ice rink and gymnastics floor to the stage, where he has choreographed award-winning performances and worked with students, dancers, and pageant contestants.

In addition to his journalism career, Mikey served as a figure skating coach, choreographer, fitness instructor and mentor. He is passionate about helping others build confidence, develop their talents and achieve their goals.

Outside of work and school, Mikey enjoys theater, fitness, travel and spending time with family and friends while continuing to inspire others through storytelling and the arts.

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Mikey Tongko

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