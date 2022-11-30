Skip to Content
Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, narrowly misses out on Knockout round

MGN

LUSAIL, Qatar - The Mexican national team defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their final match of the group stage - and missing out in dramatic fashion of advancing to the next round.

In the other game of the group - Argentina defeated Poland 2-0, meaning that the European country finished ahead of Mexico on better goal differential.

Mexico scored twice early in the second half to take a 2-0 lead and continued to create chances but were unable to find the third goal that would have put them in the next round - two goals from Mexico were called off for offside and in aggregate time Saudi Arabia scored a goal that ended Mexico's chances.

Poland will now face France on Sunday in the Round of 16 - while Argentina will now face Australia.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Edwin Delgado

Edwin Delgado is an ABC-7 producer.

