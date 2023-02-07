Human smuggling pursuit ends in crash in West Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed an overnight human smuggling attempt.

According to officials, a Texas State trooper attempted a traffic stop on a green van for failing to signal.

The van fled and the State trooper began to pursue the vehicle.

Officials say the van exited off Spur 1966 and crashed.

The driver and migrants then fled the van on foot.

7 migrants were taken into custody. 2 of the migrants sustained injuries due to the crash.

The driver has been identified as 34-year-old, Juan Escobedo. He has been charged with, evading with a vehicle and human smuggling.