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Traffic

I-10 West shut down after traffic incident

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Updated
today at 3:30 AM
Published 3:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – I-10 West is completely shut down at Mile Marker 2 near Vinton due to a traffic incident, according to the El Paso County Sheriff.

Traffic will be stopped at the Westway exit and diverted onto North Desert Boulevard. Drivers may re-enter I-10 after Anthony, according to the Sheriff's office.

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic
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