Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 Storm Track Weather First Alert – Storms in our far eastern counties; very hot temps build this weekend and next week

By
Updated
today at 3:39 PM
Published 3:23 PM

Thunderstorms will be more prevalent in Hudspeth and Culberson counties this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds with small hail will be possible until around 9 pm.

Temperatures will get very hot through the weekend and next week. Highs will hit 103-104 over the weekend with lots of sunshine. Most of next week will be brutal. Highs will hit 105-108 with only a slight chance for a thunderstorm by Thursday and Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.