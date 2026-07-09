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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – hot temps next 2 days then getting cooler with storm chances.

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Published 3:05 PM

Temps will stay hot through Saturday then a cool down with storm chances by early next week. Highs will be 100-103 degrees.

Easterly winds will continue to bring in some Gulf moisture that will give us some fuel to see some additional storms by late weekend and early next week. Along with the storms, temps will dip to the low and mid 90s with some gusty winds.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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