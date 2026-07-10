Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Isolated storms tonight; hot again Saturday with a storm chance.

By
Updated
today at 3:14 PM
Published 3:13 PM

We hit another triple today - our 22nd of the year so far. Storms have developed to our north and will head south this evening and tonight. Some of these storms will produce gusty winds with perhaps some blowing dust and sand.

Temps will hit 102 for Saturday with upper 90s for Sunday. Isolated storms will once again be possible late in the afternoon and night.

A better chance of storms will develop most of next week with cooler temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.