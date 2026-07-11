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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triple-digit heat Saturday before cooler, stormier weather

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today at 2:32 AM
Published 5:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're continuing to monitor hot temperatures through the weekend, with one more day of upper 90s and low triple-digit highs expected on Saturday. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue each day, mainly over the mountains, with isolated to scattered storms possible across the lowlands.

Saturday evening we're continuing to track scattered thunderstorms developing over the mountains with isolated storms possible across the lowlands. Gusty outflow winds and areas of blowing dust will remain the primary concerns through the evening hours.

By Monday, we'll see increasing moisture move into the Borderland, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. Along with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, stronger storms could produce moderate to heavy rainfall, raising the potential for localized flooding across the region.

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Mikey Tongko

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