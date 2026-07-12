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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storm chances continue through Tuesday as flooding risk increases later this week

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today at 2:51 AM
Published 7:44 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday continues daily thunderstorm chances through Tuesday, with warm, near-seasonal temperatures on Sunday before a cooling trend settles in for much of the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will bring the best opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Borderland.

Sunday evening we're tracking scattered thunderstorms developing across the mountains, with isolated storms expected to move into the lowlands. Gusty outflow winds and areas of blowing dust will remain the primary weather concerns through the evening.

By Friday, we'll see moisture continue to increase across the region, leading to higher rain and thunderstorm chances through next weekend. With the added moisture, stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall, raising the potential for localized flooding across parts of the Borderland.

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Mikey Tongko

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