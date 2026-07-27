Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Heat advisory, dangerously hot all week!

By
Updated
today at 6:51 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the heat. We will trend dangerously hot throughout the entire week.

The National Weather Service has issued a wether alert for today's heat for the El Paso and Las Cruces area:

We woke to erm temperatures this morning in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will experience a rapid warmup today leaning dangerously hot. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 108 potentially tying a standing heat record. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 105.

Rain chances remain un our forecast at 10%.

Expect your entire workweek to lean above average.

Stay shaded, stay hydrated!

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Sarah Coria
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.